Courts convict participants in Sunday protest

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center "Viasna"

A total of 188 persons have been convicted of “illegal protesting” following their involvement in the March for the Liberation of Political Prisoners held on October 4.

Sixty-three demonstrators were sentenced to short prison terms of up to 15 days. 125 people were fined a total of 53,325 rubles.

The Sunday procession was attended by tens of thousands of protesters. Over 250 people were detained, according to Viasna’s database. The Interior Ministry said 317 persons were detained and 258 remained in custody. It was the eighth consecutive weekly protest held since the rigged presidential election of August 9.

