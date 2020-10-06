Lithuania condemns human rights violations in Russia-occupied parts of Georgia

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 5 October 2020, Lithuania took the floor at the 45th session of the Human Rights Council in the general debate on technical assistance and capacity building. The Permanent Representative of Lithuania Ambassador Andrius Krivas expressed Lithuania’s support for the work of OHCHR in providing technical assistance to Georgia and commended Georgia’s close cooperation with the Office.

Lithuania also expressed deep concern over the deterioration of human rights situation in Russia-occupied Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali / South Ossetia, particularly due to continued so-called “borderisation” conducted by Russia leading to greater restrictions on the freedom of movement, affecting people’s rights to health, education and property. Lithuania reiterated its firm support to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders.

The Human Rights Council is an intergovernmental body made up of 47 States elected by the UN General Assembly. It is responsible for strengthening human rights globally and addressing human rights violations. Lithuania is currently working as an observer and campaigning for membership of the HRC for the term 2022-2024.

MIL OSI