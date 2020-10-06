Lithuania recalls its Ambassador from Minsk for consultations

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 5 October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania held intensive consultations with other Foreign Ministries of the European Union on the demand by the Minsk regime that Lithuania and Poland reduce their diplomatic staff in Belarus.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius had a telephone conversation with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau, and the German Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. In addition, the EU ambassadors in Minsk are now discussing the situation.“Our goal is to maintain diplomatic contacts to the maximum extent. We also sent this message to the Belarusian side, with which we have agreed so far that a temporary leave of our Ambassadors for consultations would help to reduce tensions and to maintain diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level. Together with Poland, we have already taken the decision to recall our Ambassadors from Minsk for consultations,” said Linkevičius.According to Lithuania’s Foreign Minister, there has been no agreement on the non-reduction of staff. However, if Belarus continues to insist, adequate “mirror” measures will be taken in response. We are grateful to our EU counterparts for their solidarity. Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry continues to coordinate all its actions with Poland and other EU member states.

MIL OSI