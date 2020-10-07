As at October 1, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD7.3 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

According to preliminary data, as at October 1, 2020, international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD7,321.4 million (in equivalent).

In September 2020, gold and foreign exchange reserves dropped by USD136.4 million (by 1.8%) after decline in August by USD1,399.6 million (by 15.8%).

Scheduled redemption of external and internal liabilities worth USD299.7 million by the Government, as well as decline in the price of monetary gold, were the main reasons for decline in the level of international reserve assets in September.

Purchasing of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the trades of JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange”, as well as receipts of foreign exchange to the budget were conducive to maintaining the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in September.

According to the Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2020, as at January 1, 2021, the volume of international reserve assets should amount to no less than USD7.3 billion.

MIL OSI