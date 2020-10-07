Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius discussed the situation in Belarus with the Greens Parliamentary Group in the German Bundestag

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 6 October, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius presented Lithuania’s position towards Belarus to the Greens Parliamentary Group in the German Bundestag and answered their questions.

According to Linkevičius, the Belarusian regime does not accept Lithuania’s efforts to mediate and help control the situation, thus, only further isolates the country.The Foreign Minister highlighted the need to find ways to support the Belarusian civil society, which suffered from repression. Linkevičius also reminded that Lithuania had recently facilitated the issuance of visas to Belarusian citizens.In addition, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister stressed the importance of Germany’s role in addressing the situation in Belarus and thanked for showing solidarity, and recalling the German Ambassador from Minsk for consultations in Berlin.

