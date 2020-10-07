Foreign Vice-Minister Neris Germanas took part in the Baltic-German consultations

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 6 October, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Neris Germanas attended a meeting with the State Secretaries of the Latvian, Estonian, and German Foreign Ministries in Riga. The meeting focused on the most important items on the European Union’s agenda, the eastern dimension of the European Neighborhood policy, the security situation in the region and in the South Caucasus, transatlantic ties, the EU-China cooperation, the fight against disinformation, and cyber security.

