Greetings on the opening of the 2020 New Wave Junior international contest for young pop singers

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This wonderful festival, which has become an important part of our country’s cultural life, once again brings together unique and talented young people in Crimea to give them the opportunity to become known and learn from famous artists. And, of course, to demonstrate their talents in front of an audience, who always follow the progress of the contest with interest and who sincerely support young aspiring performers.

I know that this year’s New Wave Junior contest will also be held at a high creative level, be remembered by each participant as a large and significant event and will certainly delight guests with a rich competitive programme.”

The finals of the New Wave Junior contest is taking place on October 7–8 at the Artek International Children’s Centre (Republic of Crimea).

