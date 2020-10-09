Aleksei Volkov appointed chairman of Belarus’ State Forensic Examination Committee

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

9 October 2020

Major general of justice Aleksei Volkov has been relieved of the post of the first deputy chairman of the State Forensic Examination Committee. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed corresponding Decree No. 362 on 9 October.

The post of the chairman of the State Forensic Examination Committee was vacant after the previous chairman, Andrei Shved, who led the organization since its establishment, was appointed Belarus’ prosecutor general.

