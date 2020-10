Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

9 October 2020

The structural liquidity surplus decreased slightly in September. The liquidity outflow caused by growth of cash in circulation continued to shrink. Fiscal operations had almost no influence on liquidity.

The forecast of structural liquidity surplus for the end of 2020 is 1.4–2.0 trillion rubles. More details are available in the new issue of the Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets commentary.

