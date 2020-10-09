Kalesnikava and Babaryka’s lawyer facing disbarment

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Aliaksandr Pylchanka

Aliaksandr Pylchanka, counsel for arrested opposition leaders Viktar Babaryka and Maryia Kalesnikava, may lose his license as a result of a hearing at the Ministry of Justice scheduled for October 15, according to interfax.by.

The lawyer says he doesn’t know the essence of the charge that may end his career.

A former presidential nominee, Babaryka has been in the KGB prison since June 18.

According to the ex-banker’s other lawyer, Dzmitry Layeuski, who visited him today, Babaryka has written to the Ministry of Justice, saying that the authority’s intention to revoke the license of his counsel is a “violation of his right to defense” and an “act of pressure.”

