Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows: normalisation of flows in investment demand-oriented industries

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

8 October 2020

News

Financial flows in investment industries are close to normal.

This is confirmed by other up-to-date indicators, which show a continuous and steady recovery in construction and production of construction materials. The flows in consumer demand-oriented sectors are declining from the higher levels seen in summer. The flows in export-driven industries are settling at a lower level. Further details are available in the new issue of Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

