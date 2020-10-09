Salihorsk human rights activist sentenced to 10 days in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/99896 2020 2020-10-09T16:26:54+0300 2020-10-09T16:26:54+0300 2020-10-09T16:26:55+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/marhotka-2020.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Leanid Markhotka, BHC representative in Salihorsk. Photo: RFE/RL

Leanid Markhotka, an activist of the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, has been sentenced to 10 days of administrative detention in Salihorsk. The reasons for the court ruling, however, are not known.

The charge was heard today via videoconferencing tools. The activist’s family could not attend the trial, as a result.

Markhotka was detained in Salihorsk on October 6. According to his family, he was riding a bicycle on Tuesday evening. He was stopped and pushed into a car together with his bicycle.

It wasn’t until the following afternoon that his whereabouts were disclosed. Leanid was taken to a detention center to await trial.

MIL OSI