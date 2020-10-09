September hike in coronavirus infections: markets react calmer than in spring

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

8 October 2020

September saw a global pandemic resurgence, causing a resumption of restrictive measures in some countries.

Markets displayed a calmer reaction than in the spring of 2020. This is due to a more cautious renewal of restrictions and measures taken by central banks and governments that seek to support their economies and mitigate financial stability risks. Further details are available in the new issue of Financial Market Risks Review.

