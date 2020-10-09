Statement by President of Russian Federation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Below is the statement made by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin:

“Having engaged in a series of telephone conversations with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Russia calls for halting the hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone on humanitarian grounds in order to carry out an exchange of bodies of the deceased and prisoners.

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are invited to Moscow on October 9 to hold consultations on these matters mediated by the Russian Foreign Ministry.”

