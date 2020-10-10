Greetings on 250th anniversary of Ingushetia’s unification with Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The unification became a landmark event in the history of the Ingush people and in strengthening Russian statehood. You can deservedly feel proud of your ancestors’ glorious deeds and labour achievements as well as their unique contribution to preserving the unique culture and traditions of the peoples of our multi-ethnic country.

It is gratifying that the republic’s current generation feels deep respect for their history as well as the customs and traditions of their predecessors, and is actively involved in solving core national tasks and implementing important economic and social projects and initiatives, as well as those in agriculture and tourism. Of course, particular attention should be paid to securing peace and stability in Ingushetia and the North Caucasus in general.”

