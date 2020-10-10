Greetings to 10th Presidential Competition and Presidential Sports Games national school sports event

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This year, these remarkable competitions mark their first anniversary. We can confidently say that, although currently held online, this exiting and relevant project in children’s and youth sports has proven important, gained popularity and recognition, and has grown into a true festival of sports, creativity and friendly communication for talented and ambitious kids from all across the country. And, of course, the Presidential Competition and Presidential Sports Games serve to educate young people and promote healthy living as well as an active public position and responsible attitude.”

