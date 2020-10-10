Trading in US stocks on 12 October

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 12 October 2020, MOEX will not trade US stocks due to celebration of Columbus Day in the United States.

According to trading rules, MOEX does not trade US stocks on US holiday days.

Previously executed trades in US stocks will be settled as usual. Negotiated trades, negotiated trades with the CCP and repo with the CCP will trade as usual.12 October will be a non-settlement day for CCP-cleared repo trades in USD.

MOEX launched trading in US stocks on 24 August 2020. Now 20 foreign stocks of the largest international issuers are admitted to trading on MOEX.

MIL OSI