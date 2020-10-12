2 political prisoners released on bail

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Yury Vaskrasenski during a meeting with Aliaksandr Lukashenka in the KGB prison on October 10, 2020

Two political prisoners have been released from the KGB pre-trial prison, Belarusian state television said on October 11. Yury Vaskrasenski, a member of Viktar Babaryka’s campaign team, and Dzmitry Rabtsevich, director of the PandaDoc office in Minsk, walked free to await trial under an obligation not to leave the country.

Vaskrasenski’s wife later confirmed that the former prisoner would have to remain under house arrest.

As reported by tut.by, Vaskrasenski said that he was instructed to prepare proposals for amendments to the Constitution and to set out approaches to release a number of individuals who “are not as socially dangerous for the country as they appeared before.”

Dzmitry Rabtsevich said he was going to continue doing business, as the High Technology Park “has created all the conditions to pay normal wages, develop and build the future together.”

The two men were released after Aliaksandr Lukashenka’s meeting with a group of political prisoners in the KGB jail in the afternoon of October 10.

There are currently 95 political prisoners in Belarus.

