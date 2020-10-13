Greetings to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

13 October 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent greetings to Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait on his accession to the throne.

“I am convinced that your substantial experience in public service will contribute to the further successful development of the country and the prosperity of the Kuwaiti people,” the message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed the hope that together Belarus and Kuwait will be able to effectively realize the full potential of bilateral cooperation.

