Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius met with the new Swedish Ambassador

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 13 October, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius met with the new Ambassador Designate of Sweden Inger Buxton, who presented her letters of credence to the President Gitanas Nausėda yesterday.

In the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the Lithuanian-Swedish cooperation within international organisations and multilateral formats, as well as the possibility to further strengthen it during the Swedish Chairmanship of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2021.The participants of the meeting welcomed the close bilateral relationship and strong economic ties. Sweden has remained the largest foreign investor in Lithuania over several years.The Sweden-Lithuania Cooperation Fund, which has already started its activities, will provide even more opportunities for strengthening and expanding bilateral people-to-people contacts.Linkevičius and Buxton devoted much attention to important regional issues — the situation in Belarus and the South Caucasus. The interlocutors agreed on the importance of the EU’s unified response to the unfolding events in Belarus and Russia. Attention must also be paid to regional security and defence issues. In addition, we must promote close Nordic – Baltic Eight (NB8) cooperation, especially in the field of cyber security, and joint efforts to support Eastern Partners. Buxton replaced Maria Christina Lundqvist, who has served as the Ambassador of Sweden to Lithuania since 2016.

MIL OSI