Two more PandaDoc prisoners walk free

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

PandaDoc employees facing criminal charges. Left to right: Yulia Shardyka, Dzmitry Rabtsevich, Viktar Kuushynau, and Uladzislau Mikhalap

Political prisoners Yulia Shardyka and Uladzislau Mikhalap have been released today, according to their lawyers. However, the charges against Shardyka and Mikhalap remain in place and they are not allowed to leave the country before trial.

Both are employees of the PandaDoc IT company and are beileved to be targeted by politically motivated persecution together with two more employees, Dzmitry Rabtsevich and Viktar Kuushynau. Rabtsevich, head of PandaDoc’s Minsk office, was released on October 11. Kuushynau remains in pre-trial detention.

According to PandaDoc co-founder Mikita Mikada, the charges are a retaliation for an initiative he launched after the August 9 election to help former police officers who resigned for political reasons.

