Broad Money Supply as of October 1, 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
BYN mln
Indicators
01/01/2020
01/07/2020
01/08/2020
01/09/2020
01/10/2020
1. Cash in circulation – М0
3,708.3
4,113.7
4,192.7
4,082.1
4,009.3
2. Transferable deposits
6,566.6
6,473.3
6,243.8
5,476.8
5,613.1
2.1. Natural persons
3,030.5
3,376.2
3,370.7
2,666.1
2,757.3
2.2. Legal entities^
3,536.1
3,097.1
2,873.1
2,810.6
2,855.8
Monetary aggregate – M1
10,274.9
10,587.0
10,436.5
9,558.8
9,622.4
3. Other deposits
9,878.0
9,683.6
9,105.9
8,287.3
8,813.6
3.1. Natural persons
5,131.4
5,032.2
4,924.1
4,653.3
4,576.3
3.2. Legal entities^
4,746.7
4,651.3
4,181.8
3,634.0
4,237.3
Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2
20,152.9
20,270.5
19,542.4
17,846.1
18,436.0
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency
1,370.4
1,496.9
1,431.7
1,438.5
1,394.9
Ruble money supply – M2*
21,523.3
21,767.4
20,974.2
19,284.6
19,830.9
5. Deposits in foreign currency
25,336.8
27,642.8
28,930.6
30,595.2
29,098.0
5.1. Transferable deposits
7,429.5
8,662.7
9,129.9
9,950.2
9,482.8
5.1.1. Natural persons
2,780.4
3,653.1
3,753.1
3,544.5
3,074.6
5.1.2. Legal entities^
4,649.1
5,009.6
5,376.9
6,405.8
6,408.2
5.2. Other deposits
17,907.3
18,980.1
19,800.6
20,645.0
19,615.2
5.2.1. Natural persons
13,076.7
13,529.9
13,565.6
13,705.9
12,788.3
5.2.2. Legal entities^
4,830.7
5,450.1
6,235.1
6,939.1
6,827.0
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency
1,541.1
1,317.6
1,170.2
1,298.3
1,354.4
7. Precious metals deposits
108.5
98.4
111.9
109.8
103.5
Broad money – M3
48,509.7
50,826.2
51,186.8
51,287.9
50,386.8
For information:
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m
12,044.5
11,514.0
11,863.6
11,488.6
11,020.7
Natural persons
7,538.1
7,157.2
7,101.9
6,477.6
6,008.0
Legal entities^
4,506.4
4,356.8
4,761.7
5,011.0
5,012.7
1. Transferable deposits
3,531.8
3,608.3
3,743.9
3,736.3
3,591.6
1.1. Natural persons
1,321.7
1,521.6
1,539.0
1,331.0
1,164.5
1.2. Legal entities^
2,210.0
2,086.6
2,204.9
2,405.4
2,427.1
2. Other deposits
8,512.7
7,905.7
8,119.7
7,752.3
7,429.2
2.1. Natural persons
6,216.3
5,635.6
5,562.8
5,146.6
4,843.5
2.2. Legal entities^
2,296.4
2,270.1
2,556.8
2,605.6
2,585.7
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m
732.6
548.8
479.9
487.5
513.0
Precious metals deposits, USD m
51.6
41.0
45.9
41.2
39.2
^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.