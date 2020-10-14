Broad Money Supply as of October 1, 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

BYN mln

Indicators

01/01/2020

01/07/2020

01/08/2020

01/09/2020

01/10/2020

1. Cash in circulation – М0

3,708.3

4,113.7

4,192.7

4,082.1

4,009.3

2. Transferable deposits

6,566.6

6,473.3

6,243.8

5,476.8

5,613.1

2.1. Natural persons

3,030.5

3,376.2

3,370.7

2,666.1

2,757.3

2.2. Legal entities^

3,536.1

3,097.1

2,873.1

2,810.6

2,855.8

Monetary aggregate – M1

10,274.9

10,587.0

10,436.5

9,558.8

9,622.4

3. Other deposits

9,878.0

9,683.6

9,105.9

8,287.3

8,813.6

3.1. Natural persons

5,131.4

5,032.2

4,924.1

4,653.3

4,576.3

3.2. Legal entities^

4,746.7

4,651.3

4,181.8

3,634.0

4,237.3

Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2

20,152.9

20,270.5

19,542.4

17,846.1

18,436.0

4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency

1,370.4

1,496.9

1,431.7

1,438.5

1,394.9

Ruble money supply – M2*

21,523.3

21,767.4

20,974.2

19,284.6

19,830.9

5. Deposits in foreign currency

25,336.8

27,642.8

28,930.6

30,595.2

29,098.0

5.1. Transferable deposits

7,429.5

8,662.7

9,129.9

9,950.2

9,482.8

5.1.1. Natural persons

2,780.4

3,653.1

3,753.1

3,544.5

3,074.6

5.1.2. Legal entities^

4,649.1

5,009.6

5,376.9

6,405.8

6,408.2

5.2. Other deposits

17,907.3

18,980.1

19,800.6

20,645.0

19,615.2

5.2.1. Natural persons

13,076.7

13,529.9

13,565.6

13,705.9

12,788.3

5.2.2. Legal entities^

4,830.7

5,450.1

6,235.1

6,939.1

6,827.0

6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency

1,541.1

1,317.6

1,170.2

1,298.3

1,354.4

7. Precious metals deposits

108.5

98.4

111.9

109.8

103.5

Broad money – M3

48,509.7

50,826.2

51,186.8

51,287.9

50,386.8

For information:

Deposits in foreign currency, USD m

12,044.5

11,514.0

11,863.6

11,488.6

11,020.7

Natural persons

7,538.1

7,157.2

7,101.9

6,477.6

6,008.0

Legal entities^

4,506.4

4,356.8

4,761.7

5,011.0

5,012.7

1. Transferable deposits

3,531.8

3,608.3

3,743.9

3,736.3

3,591.6

1.1. Natural persons

1,321.7

1,521.6

1,539.0

1,331.0

1,164.5

1.2. Legal entities^

2,210.0

2,086.6

2,204.9

2,405.4

2,427.1

2. Other deposits

8,512.7

7,905.7

8,119.7

7,752.3

7,429.2

2.1. Natural persons

6,216.3

5,635.6

5,562.8

5,146.6

4,843.5

2.2. Legal entities^

2,296.4

2,270.1

2,556.8

2,605.6

2,585.7

Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m

732.6

548.8

479.9

487.5

513.0

Precious metals deposits, USD m

51.6

41.0

45.9

41.2

39.2

^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

