In Luxembourg, EU Ministers discussed action to combat climate change and COVID-19 coordination

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 13 October, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Albinas Zananavičius attended the General Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

The Council mostly prepared for the European Council meeting to be held on 15 and 16 October in Brussels. At their meeting, EU leaders will hold a policy debate on climate change and COVID-19 coordination. The European Council will discuss the state of play in the EU-UK negotiations and the EU-Africa relations.When speaking about actions to combat climate change, Zananavičius urged his EU counterparts to focus on the development of the EU energy sector.: “The EU must provide for measures that raise the competitiveness of the Union and strengthen the resilience of the European energy sector. We have to promote renewable energy technologies and develop effective measures to prevent the relocation of polluting plants from the EU to countries that tolerate pollution, acting in accordance with the rules of the World Trade Organisation. These measures should also be effective in dealing with third country producers who do not comply with the highest international environmental and nuclear safety standards and seek to export to the EU internal market,” the Foreign Vice-Minister said.For more information, click here.

MIL OSI