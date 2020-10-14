Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, September 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

2019

January – december 2019

2020

January

September

January

March

June

August

September

A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles

1. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

9.32

up to 1 year

6.97

7.16

7.39

6.79

7.00

8.20

8.29

14.82

over 1 year

8.35

7.80

8.70

7.55

7.37

9.24

7.68

13.91

natural persons

demand

0.19

0.23

0.48

0.76

0.71

0.43

0.60

0.93

up to 1 year

8.72

8.79

8.82

8.62

8.20

11.51

11.75

15.16

over 1 year

11.85

12.06

12.22

11.72

11.21

11.95

11.49

11.65

2. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

11.13

11.15

11.18

10.88

10.74

11.34

10.93

10.89

over 1 year

10.78

10.30

10.50

10.74

10.57

10.37

10.38

10.36

natural persons

up to 1 year

9.13

8.62

8.91

7.80

8.25

8.42

8.64

8.67

over 1 year

10.89

10.90

11.03

9.88

10.43

9.82

10.00

9.09

B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.20

–

0.19

–

0.07

0.05

0.05

–

up to 1 year

0.98

1.11

1.19

1.01

0.79

0.79

1.21

1.50

over 1 year

1.61

0.97

1.30

1.07

0.90

0.81

0.73

1.13

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.09

0.09

0.10

0.09

up to 1 year

0.76

0.59

0.67

0.34

0.27

0.46

0.74

0.90

over 1 year

2.23

1.72

2.04

1.24

0.96

1.57

1.58

1.75

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

4.28

4.66

4.44

3.58

3.88

4.21

4.22

4.33

over 1 year

6.05

5.05

5.03

4.20

4.46

4.94

4.93

5.21

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.

