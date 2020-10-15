Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius to meet with Canada’s Foreign Minister

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 16 October, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius will meet with his Canadian counterpart François-Philippe Champagne in Vilnius. The Foreign Ministers will discuss bilateral relations, the situation in Belarus and Ukraine, the relationship with Russia, and the current security environment in the region.

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs will also attend a joint meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Canada, to discuss the situation in Belarus, as well as other important items on the international agenda.In Vilnius, Champagne also plans to meet with the Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.Canada’s Foreign Minister will visit Lithuania for the first time in 24 years. The Canadian Foreign Minister Lloyd Axworthy visited Vilnius in 1996.

MIL OSI