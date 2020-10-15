Foreign trade recovers in Q3 following restrictions lifting

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

News

As the epidemiological situation improved and authorities lifted restrictions, the world economy and global prices for a whole range of commodities partially rebounded in 2020 Q3.

The decline in the value of goods and services exported by Russia slowed down compared to Q2. Concurrently, oil production cuts by Russia in line with the OPEC+ agreement and weak demand for fuel continued to limit export growth. Further details are available in the new quarterly issue of the information and analytical commentary ‘Russia’s Balance of Payments’.

