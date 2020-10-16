2019 federal budget execution report approved

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law provides for the approval of the report on the 2019 Federal Budget execution, and contains information on federal revenue and expenditures organised departmentally, by budget expenditure sections and subsections, as well as on sources of funding the federal budget deficit for the said period.

The overall federal budget revenue in 2019 amounted to 20 trillion 188 billion rubles, and spending was 18 trillion 214 billion rubles. The 2019 federal budget was executed with a surplus of 1 trillion 974 billion 279.3 million rubles.

MIL OSI