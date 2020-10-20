Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius discussed the situation in Venezuela

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 20 October, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius and the Presidential Commissioner for Foreign Affairs of Venezuela Julio Borges discussed the political situation in Venezuela in the run-up to the National Assembly election.

“What is going on in Venezuela can be compared to the developments in Belarus. Both dictators have violated the principles governing democratic elections. They go against the views of the people in an attempt to maintain their regimes. They are not recognised by a democratic international society, but they have the support of the military and representatives of the paramilitary forces, who are using violence against their citizens. Human rights have been grossly violated in the two countries. The UN-appointed rights investigators said in their first report on abuses in Venezuela that Nicolás Maduro and his government officials were responsible for systematic human rights violations, torture, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, and unlawful executions in the country ,” said Linkevičius.Lithuania, like the majority of democratic states, does not recognise Maduro and has expressed support for Juan Guaidó as the legitimate interim President of Venezuela.The virtual meeting also discussed the provision of international assistance in a coordinated manner to address the political crisis in Venezuela, the Baltic states’ support to the Venezuelan interim Government, as well as the human rights and humanitarian crises in the country.

