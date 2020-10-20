Meeting with Rosselkhozbank (Russian Agricultural Bank) Board Chairman Boris Listov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Listov, this year the bank marks its 20th anniversary.

Once again, my best wishes to you and all the bank’s employees.

Concerning its key performance indicators, the Russian Agricultural Bank is in the top 5 in the size of its loan portfolio. How do you assess the institution’s work? What tasks do you consider as priorities? And, of course, the results for the first half of the year.

Boris Listov, Chairman of the Board of Rosselkhozbank: Allow me to give you a presentation on the bank’s work. First of all, I would like to thank you for this meeting.

This year is very special for the bank; we marked our 20th anniversary. The bank has seen significant growth over these two decades, and it has grown along with the industry. Agriculture has become not just an efficient business, but a driver of the national economy.

I would like to thank you personally, Mr President, as well as the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, the Government, and the Ministry of Agriculture for their systemic and timely decisions that promoted the development of the agro-industrial sector, including the development of the Russian Agricultural Bank.

Rosselkhozbank was established 20 years ago by your order, Mr President, on March 15, 2000.

Vladimir Putin: I signed the executive order as Acting President then.

Boris Listov: Exactly. And the first transactions were performed in June 2000, so we can say that the anniversary has already taken place.

Today Rosselkhozbank operates in 82 Russian regions. The regional network, the third in size, comprises 1,357 branch offices. The bank has 7 million clients, both individuals and legal entities. An interesting fact: the government invests 459 billion rubles in a bank, and the bank, in turn, provides support for the national agriculture at 9.4 trillion rubles. The bank currently employs 32,000 people.

To be continued.

MIL OSI