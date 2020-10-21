Alexey Miller reelected as President of International Business Congress

Source: Gazprom

The 23rd General Meeting of the International Business Congress (IBC) took place in absentia. The IBC members made decisions on agenda items.Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, was reelected as the IBC President for a two-year term. Rainer Seele, Chairman of the Executive Board of OMV, was reelected as the IBC Vice President for the next two years.Based on the voting results, the activities of the IBC Presiding Committee and Board of Executive Directors in the year 2019 were endorsed, changes to the composition of the Presiding Committee were made, and the 2019 financial report was approved.PricewaterhouseCoopers was appointed as the IBC auditor for the fiscal year 2020.

Background

The International Business Congress (IBC) is an international non-governmental and non-profit organization. The IBC consists of 118 members from 23 countries, among them Gazprom, OMV AG, Bank of China, China National Petroleum Corporation, Comita D. D., DNV GL AS, Ernst and Young BV, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Mitsubishi, Mizuho Bank, N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie, Pietro Fiorentini S.P.A., PetroVietnam, SAP LLC, Siemens, Shell, Schneider Electric, Schlumberger Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe, Total, Uniper, Wintershall Dea, Yokogava Electric, VTB, Sakhalin Energy, Srbijagas, and others.

The IBC’s supreme body is the General Meeting. The 50-member Presiding Committee exercises general management. The seven-member Board of Executive Directors is responsible for operational issues.

The Congress deals with the practical aspects of economic cooperation and brings forward proposals for debottlenecking and building a favorable environment for safe and efficient entrepreneurial activities. The IBC operates through eight Working Committees: Energy; Industry, Innovations and Prospective Development; Law, Banking and Finance; Information and Communications; Ecology and Healthcare; Modern Technologies and Prospective Oil and Gas Industry Projects; Human Resources; and Business Security.

