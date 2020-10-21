Executive Order on awarding the title of Hero of Labour of the Russian Federation to Nikita Mikhalkov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Under the Executive Order, the title Hero of Labour of the Russian Federation is awarded to film director and public figure Nikita Mikhalkov for special merits in the development of Russian culture and arts and for years of fruitful work.

Nikita Mikhalkov (born October 21, 1945), a Soviet/Russian actor, film director, scriptwriter and producer. National Artist of the RSFSR, full cavalier of the Order For Services to the Fatherland, holder of three State Prizes (1993, 1995, 1999) and one Lenin Komsomol Prize (1978). Chairman of the Union of Cinematographers of the Russian Federation and President of the Moscow International Film Festival. Holder of numerous international film festival awards and the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

