Greetings to People’s Artist of the RSFSR Nikita Mikhalkov

21 October 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to People’s Artist of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic Nikita Mikhalkov who has turned 75.”Over the years of active and fruitful activity, you have created a lot of bright diverse images, won the love of the audience. Professional skills and vast experience have helped you to gain well-deserved recognition and wide popularity not only in Russia but also far beyond its borders,” the head of state said.Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the artist that his works would continue to give joy and inspiration to the public, help strengthen cultural ties between the peoples of Belarus and Russia.

