Working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, Mr Khusnullin.

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin: Good afternoon, Mr President.

Vladimir Putin: In early October, I asked the Government to come up with proposals concerning reliable water supply to Sevastopol and Crimea. I know that this work has been completed, corresponding decisions have been made, and funding sources identified in the amount of almost 50 billion rubles to be released in several phases. I would like you to review this and report to me in more detail what exactly will be implemented and in what timeframe.

This is important for the people in Sevastopol and Crimea and for those who vacation there. It is also important for businesses, especially when making plans in the sphere of recreation and when making investment decisions on the construction of new hotels, resorts, etc. Clearly, to put it mildly, it is difficult to implement projects like this without water.

Mr Khusnullin, please go ahead.

To be continued.

