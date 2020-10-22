Greetings to participants and guests of events marking the 150th birth anniversary of Nobel Prize-winning author Ivan Bunin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This anniversary, included in the list of UNESCO events, is celebrated not only in our country, but also far beyond its borders, because the name of the great Russian writer, poet, translator, and Nobel Prize winner rightfully takes its place in the history of both Russian and world culture.

Ivan Bunin’s works are filled with deep reflections on true values, on the difficult life choices everyone is faced with, on Russia’s future and the trials that befell our people at the turn of the 20th century.

I am sure that the events honouring the 150th birth anniversary of this outstanding writer will help to preserve the wealth of his creative and philosophical legacy, which unites many generations of readers, and has a truly universal moral value. And of course, the fulfilling programme of anniversary events will help to promote cultural and educational projects aimed at strengthening the ties with our compatriots abroad, and with everyone who loves Russia.”

