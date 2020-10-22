Lithuania’s Ambassador Laimonas Talat-Kelpša presented his letters of credence to the Czech President

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 21 October, the Ambassador of Lithuania Laimonas Talat-Kelpša presented his letters of credence to the President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman.

The ceremony at the Presidential Palace was held in accordance with the security requirements, so it was different from the usual: shorter, without singing the national anthems and a bilateral conversation with the President.

The career diplomat Talat-Kelpša was appointed as the Ambassador of Lithuania to the Czech Republic on 15 September.

He also served in the Adamus administration, Lithuania’s Embassy in Georgia, as the Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Advisor to the Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius in 2011-2012, and Ambassador to India from 2013 to 2018.

Prior to the appointment, Talat-Kelpša served as the Chancellor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MIL OSI