Russia to hold Investor Week

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

21 October 2020

News

In the week from 26 October to 1 November, Russia will conduct the World Investor Week (WIW) which is simultaneously held almost in 100 countries worldwide.

This year, its main topics will be secure investment, combating fraud and unfair practices in the financial markets, digital security, and international regulators’ efforts to protect the rights and interests of financial consumers.

Starting 19 October, in the run-up to the WIW, schoolchildren, college students and grow-ups, including pensioners, have been participating in online classes dedicated to informed and safe investment.

On 28 October, at 11:00 Moscow time, Sergey Shvetsov, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia will appear live on Bank of Russia pages in social networks to inform about things beginning investors should know not be become victims of unfair practices. Questions may be asked online or in the comments to the WIW announcements in social networks before the event.

Also, on 28 October, the 5th International Conference on Protection of Rights of Financial Consumers ‘Financial Safety Territory’ will be conducted by the Federal Foundation for the Protection of Investors and Shareholders Rights.

The detailed agenda of WIW is available on our website.

Preview photo: Farknot Architect / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI