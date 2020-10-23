Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius congratulated Hungary on its National Day

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 23 October, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius congratulated the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó on the National Day.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister thanked Hungary for its contribution to strengthening the security of Lithuania and the region. Linkevičius also welcomed our good bilateral relations and cooperation within the European Union, NATO, as well as other international organisations.23rd October marks the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 and the proclamation of the Republic of Hungary in 1989.

