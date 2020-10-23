Greetings on 100th anniversary of Ural Federal University

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The Ural Federal University is one of the largest and highly respected Russian universities, an acclaimed educational and research centre always boasting talented and dedicated professors and researchers who teach their students the meaning of creative, free and brilliant thinking. You can be rightly proud of the glorious history of this university, its contribution to the progress of our country, the national economy, social development and culture.

I am delighted to see that the Ural Federal University is faithful to its strong traditions established by its predecessors, and the principles of legacy and continuity; that it cherishes the spirit of creativity and fraternity. The university integrates the best time-tested teaching methods with state-of-the-art technology helping its graduates to be confident in their future.”

