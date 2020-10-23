House arrest cancelled for political prisoner Liliya Ulasava

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center "Viasna"

Liliya Ulasava

The authorities have ordered to cancel the house arrest restrictions earlier imposed on arrested member of the opposition Coordination Council Liliya Ulasava, her husband told tut.by. The charges of tax evasion, however, remain in place.

Ulasava, 67, was placed under house arrest after her release from pre-trial detention on October 16. Before that, she spent seven weeks in the KGB prison on charges the country’s leading human organizaitons, including Viasna, described as politically motivated.

“We cannot realize that this really happened,” Uladzimir Iskartseu, Liliya Ulasava’s husband, said in a comment. “A month and a half in pre-trial detention showed that you do not have to hope, but common sense has won. We hope that it will win in the cases of the other detainees as well.”

He added that imprisonment has told on Ulasava’s health and she will have to improve it in the coming weeks.

