Lithuania’s Ambassador Kazakevičius presented his letters of credence to the President of Finland

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 22 October, Lithuania’s Ambassador to Finland Giedrius Kazakevičius presented his letters of credence to the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö. The ceremony was different from the usual, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finland is Lithuania’s close neighbour in the region and our reliable partner. The Lithuanian-Finnish bilateral relationship is dynamic and positive. The two countries closely cooperate within the framework of the European Union and in regional formats, such as the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8), especially in finding solutions to the issues of regional importance. 2021 will mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Lithuania and Finland, and the 30th anniversary of their re-establishment.Lithuania and Finland re-established their diplomatic relations on 28 August 1991. Kazakevičius is the 7th Ambassador of Lithuania to Finland after the restoration of Independence.

MIL OSI