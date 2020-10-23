Lithuania’s Ambassador Puišytė-Bostroem presented her letters of credence to Spain’s King Felipe VI

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 22 October, Lyra Puišytė-Bostroem presented her letters of credence to Spain’s King Felipe VI.

After the ceremony, Lithuania’s Ambassador Puišytė-Bostroem and King Felipe VI of Spain held a bilateral meeting, which focused on prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Lithuania and Spain, possibilities to strengthen political and economic cooperation, and the need to seek a more active dialogue between the institutions and citizens of our countries.The Ambassador thanked Spain for its solidarity and significant contribution to strengthening the security of the Baltic region – the Spanish troops have taken part in NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission seven times, as well as in the Alliance’s exercises in Lithuania. Puišytė-Bostroem also noted that we were ready to expand bilateral cooperation in high value added economic areas, such as life sciences, renewable energy, and financial technology. Taking into account the fact that the next year marks the 30th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Lithuania and Spain, and 2022 will mark 100 years after the de jure recognition of the Lithuanian state by Spain, the interlocutors discussed the possibility of organising high-level visits on these special occasions.

