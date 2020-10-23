Moscow Exchange to offer new foreign stocks for trading

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Beginning 2 November, an additional 20 stocks and depositary receipts of leading international companies will be admitted to trading on MOEX. This will bring the number of foreign securities available for trading on Moscow Exchange to 40. The new securities include depositary receipts of major Chinese companies Alibaba and Baidu, expanding the list of international names that trade on MOEX to a new geography.

MOEX plans to expand the list of stocks to 50 names by the end of the year. Additional new stocks will be added in future based on client demand and feedback from banks, brokers and asset managers.

MIL OSI