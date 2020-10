Risk Parameters on the Moscow Exchange from November 2, 2020 till November 5, 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

CCP NCC is changing risk parameters from November 2, 2020 till November 5, 2020 due to the non-trading day November 4, 2020.

If market volatility does not significantly increase by November 5, 2020, risk parameters will be set equal to the current values after November 5, 2020.

FX and precious metals marketCCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on FX and precious metals market from November 2, 2020 till November 5 inclusively:

№

Name

Description

Current market risk rates

Market risk ratesfrom 02.11.2020 till 05.11.2020

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

1

USD

US dollar

6%

8%

10%

7.5%

9.5%

11.5%

2

EUR

Euro

6%

8%

10%

7.5%

9.5%

11.5%

3

CNY

Renminbi

6%

8%

10%

7.5%

9.5%

11.5%

4

HKD

Hong Kong dollar

6%

8%

10%

7.5%

9.5%

11.5%

5

GBP

Pound sterling

7%

9%

11%

8.5%

10.5%

12.5%

6

CHF

Swiss franc

7%

9%

11%

8.5%

10.5%

12.5%

7

JPY

Japanese yen

8%

10%

12%

10%

12%

14%

8

GLD

Gold

8%

14%

21%

10%

16%

23%

9

EURF

EUR/RUB fixing

10%

12%

14%

12%

14%

16%

10

USDF

USD/RUB fixing

10%

12%

14%

12%

14%

16%

11

USDW

USD WA rate of the Central Bamk

10%

12%

14%

12%

14%

16%

Cross-currency pairs:

№

Asset1

Current effectivemarket risk rates SVal1/Val2

Effective market risk rates SVal1/Val2from 02.11.2020 till 05.11.2020

1

CHFCNY

5%

6%

2

CHFHKD

5%

6%

3

CHFJPY

5%

6%

4

CNYJPY

5%

6%

5

EURCHF

5%

6%

6

EURCNY

4%

5%

7

EURHKD

4%

5%

8

EURJPY

5%

6%

9

EURUSD

3.5%

4.5%

10

GBPCHF

5%

6%

11

GBPCNY

5%

6%

12

GBPEUR

5%

6%

13

GBPHKD

5%

6%

14

GBPJPY

5%

6%

15

GBPUSD

5%

6%

16

HKDCNY

4%

5%

17

HKDJPY

5%

6%

18

USDCHF

4%

5%

19

USDCNY

4%

5%

20

USDHKD

4%

5%

21

USDJPY

5%

6%

Securities marketCCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on Securities market from November 2, 2020 till November 5 inclusively:

№

Ticker

Current market risk rates

Market risk ratesfrom 02.11.2020 till 05.11.2020

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

1

AFLT

17%

23%

34%

21%

27%

38%

2

ALRS

17%

23%

34%

21%

27%

38%

3

CHMF

17%

23%

36%

21%

27%

40%

4

GAZP

17%

21%

28%

21%

25%

32%

5

GMKN

17%

21%

28%

21%

25%

32%

6

HYDR

17%

23%

36%

21%

27%

40%

7

LKOH

17%

21%

28%

21%

25%

32%

8

MAGN

17%

23%

34%

21%

27%

38%

9

MGNT

17%

24%

38%

21%

28%

42%

10

MOEX

17%

23%

31%

21%

27%

35%

11

MTSS

17%

23%

34%

21%

27%

38%

12

NLMK

17%

24%

38%

21%

28%

42%

13

NVTK

17%

23%

34%

21%

27%

38%

14

ROSN

17%

21%

28%

21%

25%

32%

15

SBER

17%

21%

28%

21%

25%

32%

16

SBERP

17%

20%

27%

21%

24%

31%

17

SNGS

17%

23%

34%

21%

27%

38%

18

SNGSP

17%

21%

28%

21%

25%

32%

19

TATN

17%

24%

37%

21%

28%

41%

20

TRNFP

17%

23%

36%

21%

27%

40%

21

VTBR

17%

21%

28%

21%

25%

32%

22

YNDX

17%

22%

32%

21%

26%

36%

23

FEES

18%

27%

44%

22%

31%

48%

24

RSTI

18%

27%

44%

22%

31%

48%

25

RTKM

20%

30%

42%

24%

34%

46%

26

POLY

28%

38%

59%

34%

44%

65%

27

IRAO

31%

44%

69%

38%

51%

76%

28

MCD-RM

12%

19%

27%

15%

22%

30%

29

T-RM

12%

19%

27%

15%

22%

30%

30

MSFT-RM

13%

21%

29%

16%

24%

32%

31

V-RM

13%

21%

29%

16%

24%

32%

32

AAPL-RM

14%

22%

31%

17%

25%

34%

33

DIS-RM

14%

22%

31%

17%

25%

34%

34

GOOG-RM

14%

22%

31%

17%

25%

34%

35

XOM-RM

14%

22%

31%

17%

25%

34%

36

ATVI-RM

15%

24%

34%

18%

27%

37%

37

MA-RM

15%

24%

34%

18%

27%

37%

38

AMZN-RM

16%

25%

36%

20%

29%

40%

39

FB-RM

17%

27%

38%

21%

31%

42%

40

MU-RM

19%

30%

42%

23%

34%

46%

41

NVDA-RM

19%

30%

42%

23%

34%

46%

42

NFLX-RM

23%

36%

51%

28%

41%

56%

43

AMD-RM

24%

38%

54%

29%

43%

59%

44

TWTR-RM

24%

38%

54%

29%

43%

59%

45

BA-RM

31%

49%

69%

38%

56%

76%

46

ABBV-RM

15%

24%

34%

18%

27%

37%

47

ADBE-RM

14%

22%

31%

17%

25%

34%

48

BABA-RM

15%

24%

34%

18%

27%

37%

49

BIDU-RM

17%

27%

38%

21%

31%

42%

50

BIIB-RM

17%

27%

38%

21%

31%

42%

51

BMY-RM

14%

22%

31%

17%

25%

34%

52

AVGO-RM

16%

25%

36%

20%

29%

40%

53

CSCO-RM

15%

24%

34%

18%

27%

37%

54

EA-RM

16%

25%

36%

20%

29%

40%

55

FDX-RM

15%

24%

34%

18%

27%

37%

56

F-RM

21%

33%

47%

26%

38%

52%

57

GE-RM

16%

25%

36%

20%

29%

40%

58

GM-RM

16%

25%

36%

20%

29%

40%

59

HPQ-RM

18%

28%

40%

22%

32%

44%

60

NEM-RM

17%

27%

38%

21%

31%

42%

61

PYPL-RM

16%

25%

36%

20%

29%

40%

62

QCOM-RM

15%

24%

34%

18%

27%

37%

63

TSLA-RM

23%

36%

51%

28%

41%

56%

64

WMT-RM

12%

19%

27%

15%

22%

30%

65

MNOD-ME

17%

21%

28%

21%

25%

32%

66

LKOD-ME

18%

25%

40%

22%

29%

44%

67

NVTK-ME

20%

28%

45%

24%

32%

49%

68

SBER-ME

20%

28%

45%

24%

32%

49%

69

OGZD

22%

31%

49%

27%

36%

54%

70

MTSS-ME

25%

35%

56%

31%

41%

62%

71

ROSN-ME

28%

40%

63%

34%

46%

69%

72

SVST-ME

28%

40%

63%

34%

46%

69%

73

MGNT-ME

30%

42%

67%

37%

49%

74%

Derivatives MarketCCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on Derivatives market from 7:00 pm 30.10.2020 till 7:00 pm 05.11.2020:

№

Underlying

Current market risk rates

Market risk rates from 7:00 pm 30.10.2020till 7:00 pm 05.11.2020

MR1

MR2

MR3

MR1

MR2

MR3

1

MIX

10%

16%

22%

12%

18%

24%

2

MXI

10%

16%

22%

12%

18%

24%

3

RTS

12%

18%

24%

15%

21%

27%

4

RVI

35%

50%

79%

43%

58%

87%

5

AFLT

17%

23%

34%

21%

27%

38%

6

ALRS

17%

23%

34%

21%

27%

38%

7

CHMF

17%

23%

36%

21%

27%

40%

8

GAZR

17%

21%

28%

21%

35%

52%

9

GMKN

17%

21%

28%

21%

25%

32%

10

GMKR

17%

21%

28%

21%

25%

32%

11

HYDR

17%

23%

36%

21%

27%

40%

12

LKOH

17%

21%

28%

21%

24%

31%

13

MAGN

17%

23%

34%

21%

27%

38%

14

MGNT

17%

24%

38%

21%

27%

41%

15

MOEX

17%

23%

31%

21%

26%

34%

16

MTSI

17%

23%

34%

21%

26%

37%

17

NLMK

17%

24%

38%

21%

28%

42%

18

NOTK

17%

23%

34%

21%

27%

38%

19

ROSN

17%

21%

28%

21%

54%

83%

20

SBPR

17%

20%

27%

21%

25%

32%

21

SBRF

17%

21%

28%

21%

38%

50%

22

SNGP

17%

21%

28%

21%

25%

32%

23

SNGR

17%

23%

34%

21%

25%

32%

24

TATN

17%

24%

37%

21%

25%

32%

25

TRNF

17%

23%

36%

21%

27%

38%

26

VTBR

17%

21%

28%

21%

28%

41%

27

YNDF

17%

22%

32%

21%

27%

40%

28

FEES

18%

27%

44%

22%

25%

32%

29

RTKM

20%

30%

42%

24%

25%

32%

30

POLY

28%

38%

59%

34%

25%

32%

31

IRAO

31%

44%

69%

38%

25%

32%

32

Si

6%

8%

10%

7.5%

9.5%

11.5%

33

Eu

6%

8%

10%

7.5%

9.5%

11.5%

34

CY

6%

8%

10%

7.5%

9.5%

11.5%

35

AUDU

6%

8%

11%

7.5%

9.5%

12.5%

36

ED

3.5%

5%

8%

4.5%

6%

9%

37

GBPU

5%

8%

12%

6%

9%

13%

38

UCAD

4%

6%

9%

5%

7%

10%

39

UCHF

4%

6%

9%

5%

7%

10%

40

UINR

5%

8%

12%

6%

9%

13%

41

UJPY

5%

8%

12%

6%

9%

13%

42

UTRY

15%

24%

34%

18%

27%

37%

43

UUAH

21%

30%

47%

26%

35%

52%

44

GLD

8%

14%

21%

10%

16%

23%

45

GOLD

6%

9%

14%

7.5%

10.5%

15.5%

Standardized OTC Derivatives marketCCP NCC sets the following FX risk rates on Standardized OTC Derivatives market from 7:00 pm 30.10.2020 till 7:00 pm 05.11.2020:

№

Name

Currency

Current FX risk rate

FX risk ratefrom 7:00 pm 30.10.2020till 7:00 pm 05.11.2020

1

FX Risk Rate

USD

6%

7.5%

2

FX Risk Rate

EUR

6%

7.5%

3

FX Risk Rate

CHF

7%

8.5%

MIL OSI