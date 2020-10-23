Winner of the UN75 Art Contest, Lithuanian Artist presents her Art Work at the Palace of Nations in Geneva

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 22 October, well-known Lithuanian artist Sigita Maslauskaitė-Mažylienė presented her art work „Wall“ at the opening of the art exhibition “The Future We Want” in Geneva‘s historic Palace of Nations. The art work was nominated to the United Nations Office in Geneva art contest by the Permanent Mission of Lithuania in Geneva.

Painting “Wall” by the Lithuanian artist Ms Sigita Maslauskaitė-Mažylienė was selected as the winner among the 44 works of art from all over the world in the United Nations Office in Geneva art contest “The Future We Want” dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. The artists from Liechtenstein and China won second and third place respectively. The Director of the UN Office in Geneva Ms Tatiana Valovaya awarded her special prize to the artist from Brazil.

S. Maslauskaitė-Mažylienė congratulated guests on the occasion of the UN’s 75th anniversary and drew the parallel between the story reflected in the painting and the painful experience of Lithuanian exiles, that touched her own family. Conceptually engaging and original in technique, Sigita Maslauskaitė-Mažylienė’s painting is part of the author’s project “By the Rivers of Babylon. Refugees and Exiles”, on which she worked in 2017-2018. The characters in the painting are separated by an insurmountable wall from the future they want.

The exhibition in the Palace of Nations will be open until November 12. After that the art works will be transferred to the art gallery „D10 Art Space“ in Geneva’s city centre and exhibited there until mid-January 2021.

