Telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

24 October 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko and U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had a telephone conversation on 24 October. The phone call was initiated by the U.S. side and lasted for about half an hour. The details of the conversation were revealed by the press service of the Belarusian leader.The parties discussed the situation in the world. By mutual opinion, after Michael Pompeo’s February visit to Minsk, the situation has changed dramatically, new challenges have arisen and are emerging.Aleksandr Lukashenko and Michael Pompeo also discussed the political situation in Belarus and in the United States of America.Michael Pompeo reaffirmed his invariable support for the sovereignty and independence of Belarus and closer cooperation with it.Aleksandr Lukashenko informed Michael Pompeo about the national dialogue that is actively being held in Belarus.Speaking about the foreign policy agenda, the head of state noted that Russia is the main ally and emphasized the support it is currently providing. He added that Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus. At the same time, the countries are ready to jointly respond to emerging external threats. Belarus and Russia will have to respond in the event of external aggression from Poland, Lithuania or other countries, as the two countries are parties to the CSTO treaty on the protection of the common space.Michael Pompeo noted that no such threats will come from NATO, or Poland and Lithuania, because such threats do not exist.“In general, the Belarusian leader stressed that we seek peaceful and calm resolution of all conflicts, including external ones,” the press service informed.Aleksandr Lukashenko and Michael Pompeo also discussed one of the citizens of the United States and the Republic of Belarus.According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, Belarus is closely watching the political campaign in the United States. He wished success to this campaign and to Donald Trump personally.

MIL OSI