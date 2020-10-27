Lithuania sends a note of protest to Belarus over the nuclear power plant in Ostrovets

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 27 October, Lithuania sent a diplomatic note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, protesting against the irresponsible and hasty launch of the Ostrovets nuclear power plant (NPP), which poses security threats to the citizens of Lithuania, Belarus, and the European Union.

Lithuania strongly condemns the decision of the Belarusian authorities to begin using the Ostrovets nuclear facility and to start power production, thus ignoring the safety requirements of Lithuania and the EU. It should also be noted that the safety and security of nuclear facilities are of particular importance for the EU’s relationship with Belarus.“The EU maintains a unified position on the implementation of nuclear safety standards and environmental protection requirements at the Belarusian NP. This position has been expressed at the levels of the European Council, the European Parliament, and the Foreign Affairs Council. The EU has urged Belarus to immediately implement the highest safety standards, environmental requirements, and the EU’s stress test recommendations,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with other Lithuanian institutions, will continue to take actions within the EU, international conventions, and other international formats, aiming to reduce the threats posed by the unsafe Belarusian NPP.

MIL OSI