Political prisoner Andrei Rasulau released in Žlobin

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Screenshot from a video showing people protesting in Žlobin after the August 9, 2020 election

Andrei Rasulau, a political prisoner from the city of Žlobin, has been released from pre-trial detention, Alena Masliukova, Viasna human rights activist, said quoting the former prisoner’s girlfriend. His status, however, remains unknown.

Andrei Rasulau was detained on September 22 in Homieĺ. Security officers came to the apartment where Andrei lived with his girlfriend. They put the man on the floor, twisted his arms with a clamp and asked if he knew a Dzmitry P. After that, Andrei was arrested and taken to a detention center in Žlobin, his native city.

Andrei was then named a suspect in a criminal case opened after protests in Žlobin on August 9-13. He was suspected of participating in group actions that allegedly grossly violated public order (Article 342 of the Criminal Code). Whether he now remains a suspect in the case is yet to be clarified.

At least two other people from Žlobin, who were arrested in the same case, remain behind bars. These are Yauhen Kakhanouski and Aliaksandr Kisialiou. They are political prisoners and are currently being held in pre-trial detention center No. 3 in Homieĺ. As of October 27, there are 99 political prisoners in Belarus.

