Gazprom stepping up cooperation with Russian manufacturers of gas-powered equipment

October 28, 2020, 09:45

The Gazprom Board of Directors took note of the information on the ongoing import substitution of products, equipment and technologies meant for the NGV market development.

It was noted that the production and sale of natural gas as a vehicle fuel is among strategic activities of Gazprom in Russia.

The Company is rapidly developing the CNG filling station network, consistently expands its own fleet of vehicles fueled by natural gas, and cooperates with Russian car manufacturers in the area of converting motor vehicles to natural gas and arranging the after-sale and warranty servicing of such vehicles. Moreover, the Company is involved in the development and updating of the regulatory framework to encourage further development of the NGV market.

Gazprom pays great attention to improving the availability of equipment for gas refueling infrastructure and natural gas vehicles, first and foremost, through engaging domestic industrial enterprises in its manufacturing.

To date, the Russian industry is able to manufacture the main scope of products used in the NGV industry, such as equipment for small and medium-capacity CNG filling stations, cryogenic filling stations for motor vehicles, various compressed natural gas units, mobile NGV refuelers for compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

In addition, the Company has designed a pilot mobile facility for production and sale of LNG which is able to operate either in a standalone mode or within a CNG filling station. The mobile facility is equipped with its own automated control system and a payment system for fuel loading.

Gazprom consistently interacts with domestic enterprises and organizations, in particular, by signing long-term agreements and roadmaps with those who show the highest potential in order to launch the production of high-tech import-substituting equipment and materials for Gazprom. The work is already yielding tangible results. For example, Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation has manufactured commercial samples of cutting-edge reciprocating compressors for high-capacity CNG filling stations; the samples are currently being tested.

Jointly with the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Gazprom continues devising efficient measures of state support for such enterprises.

