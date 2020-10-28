Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

28 October 2020

On behalf of the Belarusian people President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent greetings to President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman as the country celebrates the anniversary of the founding of the Czechoslovak state.

“Our countries have a rich history of successful cooperation in various fields,” the message reads. “In today’s difficult circumstances, we must maintain multifaceted relations between the governments, local governments, organizations and businesses.”

The head of state expressed confidence that trust, solidarity and determination to protect peace and stability in society will help to overcome all difficulties. “I invite you to a constructive dialogue in order to support economic projects, and promote cooperation in science, education and tourism,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished good health and realization of professional and life plans to Milos Zeman, and peace and prosperity to the friendly Czech people.

