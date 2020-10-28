Moscow Exchange to launch trading in Globaltrans GDRs

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 28 October 2020 Globaltrans GDRs joined MOEX’s Level 1 quotation list and started to trade under the GLTR ticker. Globaltrans GDRs also trade on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange, comments: “Companies come to list on Moscow Exchange to expand their shareholder bases and access new liquidity. Indeed, we are the meeting point for international and domestic institutional investors as well as for more than seven million retail investors. Globaltrans’ listing adds additional portfolio diversification opportunities for Russian equity investors. We wish Globaltrans every success in its journey on Moscow Exchange.”

Valery Shpakov, CEO of Globaltrans, commented: “This secondary listing on the Moscow Exchange is another important milestone in our corporate history. Over 12 years ago, we were industry pioneers when we obtained our listing on an international stock exchange, and today we are delighted to become the first company in the freight rail sector to be listed on MOEX. It is clear that the Russian investment community is growing rapidly and so this listing creates an important opportunity for us to expand our shareholder base and make our company’s GDRs available to buy and trade in Russia”.Globaltrans is a leading freight rail transportation group with operations across Russia, CIS and Baltic countries. For more details about Globaltrans visit www.globaltrans.com.MOEX operates Russia’s main trading platform for currencies, money market instruments, equities, bonds, derivative instruments and commodities. The Group includes the central securities depository (National Settlement Depository) and a clearing center (National Clearing Centre), performing the functions of central counterparty on the markets, which allows MOEX to offer its clients a full range of trading and post-trading services.

MIL OSI